Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $38,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,508,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 320,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

