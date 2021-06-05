Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $5,324,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $85.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,321,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,846. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

