Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.38.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,798,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,937,461. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

