Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $2.58 Million in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $327,000.

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 21,777 shares of the company were exchanged. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.