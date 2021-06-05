Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,746 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 484,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $388.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

