Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $226.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

