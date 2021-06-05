Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,546. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.