Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 17,575 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 327,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,740,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.73. 68,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,500. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.