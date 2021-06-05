Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 28,940 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,940 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $69.13. 1,039,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,037. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

