Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,162 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

SCZ stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.96. 1,716,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,775. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76.

