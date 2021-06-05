Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,344 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after buying an additional 236,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after buying an additional 215,603 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,321,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.25. 851,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,995. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.