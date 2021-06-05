Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,883 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.3% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,903,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,930,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 160,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,493. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

