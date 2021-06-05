Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

BAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. 37,192,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,761,284. The company has a market cap of $370.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.79. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.