Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

FIDU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 80,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.01. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.