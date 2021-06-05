Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares to Split on Monday, June 7th

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $90.48 on Friday. Neogen has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $90.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Neogen news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $597,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,094.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Neogen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neogen by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

