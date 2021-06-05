Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 99,324 shares in the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.52. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

