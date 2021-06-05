Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 3.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $494.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,861. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

