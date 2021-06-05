NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

