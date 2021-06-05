NeuroChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,636.00 (NCC)

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. NeuroChain has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $11,636.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NeuroChain has traded 95.7% higher against the US dollar. One NeuroChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.84 or 0.01004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.35 or 0.09881939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052968 BTC.

NeuroChain Coin Profile

NeuroChain (CRYPTO:NCC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 444,648,036 coins. The official website for NeuroChain is www.neurochaintech.io . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

