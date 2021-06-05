Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) Price Tops $2.19

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino System Base Token has a market capitalization of $255,020.38 and $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino System Base Token has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00244930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.01124614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,233.76 or 1.00053217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

