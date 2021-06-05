Newton Coin Project 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $38,091.40 and approximately $71.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

