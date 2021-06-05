Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $14.03 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00078816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01021991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.71 or 0.10184654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054123 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

