NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXGPY. Grupo Santander lowered shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.