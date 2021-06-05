NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Reduced by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

