NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. NextGen Healthcare also reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 683,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

