NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,423,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 347,264 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.41% of NIKE worth $853,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,217,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $211.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

