NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NioCorp Developments stock opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.31. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.08.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

