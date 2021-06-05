NIX Market Cap Hits $7.78 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. NIX has a market cap of $7.78 million and $61,238.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded up 66.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,065.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.74 or 0.07280560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $652.56 or 0.01809395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00479838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00175458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.48 or 0.00758293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.00480419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00427306 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,157,620 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.