Noir Market Cap Tops $466,870.13 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $466,870.13 and approximately $915.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00269843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040049 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,500,586 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.