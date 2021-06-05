Noku (NOKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.47 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Noku coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $9.47 million and $9,021.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00077450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.01024025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.97 or 0.10123321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00053012 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.