Non-Fungible Yearn Achieves Market Cap of $22.54 Million (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $22.54 million and $1.55 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $309.83 or 0.00859006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 209.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.01004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.39 or 0.09862917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053181 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,737 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

