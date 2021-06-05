Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post $3.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $88,893,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

