Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE JWN opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 in the last ninety days. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

