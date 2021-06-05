Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Nordstrom worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $9,756,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 in the last three months. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

