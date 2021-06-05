NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.78 ($53.86).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NORMA Group stock opened at €47.84 ($56.28) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.29. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a twelve month high of €47.98 ($56.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.44.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

