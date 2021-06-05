NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.80% of NorthWestern worth $488,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $3,598,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $540,554. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

