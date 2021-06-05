Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $32.12 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

