Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,979,530 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal property is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

