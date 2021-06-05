NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of NOV worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NOV by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of NOV by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 142,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 84,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NOV by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 425,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOV. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

