NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.50 Million

Brokerages expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $141.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.10 million. NovoCure reported sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $574.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $205.71 on Friday. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,870.26 and a beta of 1.06.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,815 shares of company stock valued at $42,812,685 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NovoCure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

