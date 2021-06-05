NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 487,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 116,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

