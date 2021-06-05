Nuggets (NUG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $141.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $141.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00299769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00245884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.01145624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.27 or 1.00080880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

