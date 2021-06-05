Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce $5.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.22 billion and the highest is $5.61 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $21.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.59 billion to $22.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

