Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 545,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.33. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

