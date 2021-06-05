ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Tops $1.82 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $4,441.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,081.96 or 1.00037683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00081824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

