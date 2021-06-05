Odyssey Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $468,139.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.01005847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.29 or 0.09849992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.