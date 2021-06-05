Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $84.01 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

