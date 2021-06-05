Omni Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00013032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $6,248.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00480574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,219 coins and its circulating supply is 562,903 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.