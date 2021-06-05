OneLedger (OLT) Price Up 37.1% This Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $107,157.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.01005847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.29 or 0.09849992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052977 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OLT is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.