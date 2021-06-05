OneRoot Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.84 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.65 million and $2.84 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00075415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.13 or 0.01001502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.77 or 0.09844342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053070 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

